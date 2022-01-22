Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3,179.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $111.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

