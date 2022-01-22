Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $7.27 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 594,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,746. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

