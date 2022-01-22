Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $13.80 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,762 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.21% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after buying an additional 1,857,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. 2,347,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,318. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

