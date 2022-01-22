Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 2.45% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

