Project Inverse (XIV) Price Reaches $0.0180

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $715,014.11 and $365,604.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.06955794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,927.67 or 1.00416717 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,740,345 coins and its circulating supply is 39,677,541 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.