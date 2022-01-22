Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,104 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magellan Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

