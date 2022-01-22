Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,293 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $86.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

