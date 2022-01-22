Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 76,187 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

