Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.60 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 838,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

