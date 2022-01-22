Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

AVAV stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,864.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

