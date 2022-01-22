Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.67.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.70 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

