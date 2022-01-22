Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $448,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.