Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,066 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTIL stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.48. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

