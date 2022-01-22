PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52.

NYSE PPG opened at $154.74 on Friday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.52.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

