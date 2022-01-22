PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of PPG opened at $154.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

