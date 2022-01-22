Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS PTBS opened at $18.50 on Friday. Potomac Bancshares has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

