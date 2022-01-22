Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.
OTCMKTS PTBS opened at $18.50 on Friday. Potomac Bancshares has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.
