PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $872.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,637.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.78 or 0.06783834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00824612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00067749 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00425659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00252852 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,259,174 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

