Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POSH. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth $479,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth $802,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,431 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 104,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth $457,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

