Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Purchases 371 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.7% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

