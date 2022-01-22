Polkadex Achieves Market Cap of $36.25 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $36.25 million and approximately $723,073.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $8.05 or 0.00022628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.50 or 0.06844412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,448.98 or 0.99621311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.