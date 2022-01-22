PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Veritiv by 35.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 37.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Veritiv by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRTV opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

