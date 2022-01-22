PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 178,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

