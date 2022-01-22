PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $154,000 Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.