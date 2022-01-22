PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $146,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,501,000 after buying an additional 81,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after buying an additional 1,197,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,104,000 after buying an additional 171,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 43,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

