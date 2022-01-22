PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 225.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.