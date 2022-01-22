PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of FBK opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.