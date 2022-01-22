PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $33.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

