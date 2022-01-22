PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PLBY Group by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

