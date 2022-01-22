PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,298.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $180,043.29 and approximately $1,298.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

