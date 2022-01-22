Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 2,150,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,118. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

