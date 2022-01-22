Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) versus Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Head to Head Analysis

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and Summit Wireless Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 4.25 -$26.53 million ($0.47) -6.94 Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 7.57 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -0.94

Summit Wireless Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Wireless Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -47.70% -34.54% -20.95% Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pixelworks and Summit Wireless Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 135.17%. Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 421.74%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pixelworks beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

