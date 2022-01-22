Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

NKE stock opened at $142.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.93. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.