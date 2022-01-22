Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 125131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Specifically, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,340 shares of company stock worth $15,803,874 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

