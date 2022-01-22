Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 229,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

