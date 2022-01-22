Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Photronics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Photronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Photronics by 85.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Photronics by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAB opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,510. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

