Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $797,856.86 and $1,956.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003372 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.20 or 0.00530392 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,992,731 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

