Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

