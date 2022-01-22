Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 177.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

