Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $17.61 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Pharvaris by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 575,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pharvaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pharvaris by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

