Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PSMMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

PSMMY opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

