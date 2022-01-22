Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Buys $361,163.32 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 175,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,163.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,406.08.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 million, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFMT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 303,206 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

