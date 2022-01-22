People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE BIO opened at $585.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $720.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $740.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

