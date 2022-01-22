People s United Financial Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 40.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Catalent by 4.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Catalent by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,007,540 shares of company stock worth $388,833,744 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTLT opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $142.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.