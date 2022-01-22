People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

