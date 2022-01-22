People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

