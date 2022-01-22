People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $5,868,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $151,579.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,301 shares of company stock worth $85,980,240. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $218.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

