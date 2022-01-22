Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on February 15th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.