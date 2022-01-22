Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

PTON stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

