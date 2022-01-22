Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 9,091 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.