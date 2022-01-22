Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,264 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 199.6% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

